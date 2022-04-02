Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency After Unrest Over Economic Crisis

Street protests gripped Sri Lanka Friday as demonstrators blocked primary roads throughout the nation

Colombo:

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after unrest over financial disaster. The South Asian nation is going through extreme shortages of necessities, sharp worth rises and crippling energy cuts in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Earlier at present, road protests gripped Sri Lanka Friday as demonstrators blocked primary roads throughout the nation, a day after tons of tried to storm the president’s house in anger over an unprecedented financial disaster.

