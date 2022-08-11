Sri Lanka Ex-President Leaves Singapore For Thailand After Visit Pass Expires: Report

Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority stated that Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore. (File)

Singapore:

Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore for Thailand after his short-term go to cross expired on Thursday, in keeping with a media report.

Rajapaksa boarded a flight from Singapore to Bangkok, after Thailand confirmed a day earlier than that it had obtained a request from the present Sri Lankan authorities for him to go to the nation.

Responding to media queries, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority stated that Rajapaksa left Singapore on Thursday, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday confirmed a brief go to to Thailand by the 73-year-old embattled Sri Lankan chief for humanitarian causes, and stated he promised to not conduct political actions within the kingdom throughout his seek for everlasting asylum overseas.

Rajapaksa, who’s at the moment in Singapore after fleeing Sri Lanka in July amid mass anti-government protests, is searching for refuge in Thailand as his Singapore visa runs out on Thursday.

After flying to the Maldives on July 13, Rajapaksa then fled to Singapore, the place he introduced his resignation a day later after months of protests over the nation’s financial disaster.

“This is a humanitarian issue. We have made a promise that it’s a temporary stay. No (political) activities are allowed, and this will help him find a country to take refuge in,” Prayut was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post newspaper on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai stated the ousted president can keep in Thailand for 90 days as he’s nonetheless a diplomatic passport holder, the report stated.

Don stated the Sri Lankan authorities didn’t oppose the go to and the Thai authorities wouldn’t make lodging preparations for him. The go to wouldn’t pose conflicts with Colombo as performing President Ranil Wickremesinghe had labored for him when he was in energy, he added.

The minister stated a situation for Rajapaksa’s keep was that he mustn’t trigger issues for Thailand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)