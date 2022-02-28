Sri Lanka have a top three and the Dinesh Chandimal experiment is over, right?
Four issues Sri Lanka might need discovered from their T20 February, with an eye fixed to the World Cup
Through the course of this month, Sri Lanka have performed 5 T20Is in Australia, and three in India. They’ve misplaced all however a type of matches, typically happening in opposition to considerably weakened opposition. But then, they’ve had their share of harm and Covid-related absences too. Here are 4 issues they may have discovered from their T20 February, with an eye fixed to the World Cup later this 12 months.
They have a high three
The likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Janith Liyanage, and Kamil Mishara did not make sufficient of an impression to interrupt into that high three.
Kumara may nonetheless be a superb T20 bowler (simply not on the dying)
Through the course of these 5 matches, Kumara has typically been the quickest bowler on present (throughout each groups), and roughed opposition batters up together with his bouncers. If he stays match, and retains engaged on these expertise, the faster tracks in Australia may swimsuit him properly in October.
Shanaka the big-hitter emerges
Just within the final two video games at Dharamsala although – one of many bounciest tracks in South Asia – Shanaka has discovered his vary. He bashed 47 not out off 19 within the second match, then a shocking 74 not out off 38 within the third, having are available in at 29 for 4.
Sri Lanka had lacked lower-order firepower within the final T20 World Cup. They want Shanaka to proceed his big-hitting into October and November.
The Chandimal experiment is over. Right?
Sadly, he has not even come near replicating these numbers within the seven T20I innings he acquired in February, making simply 112 runs, at a strike charge of 97. He’s acquired to be performed, proper? No means the selectors can choose him on this format. That is till he carves up one other home season.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo’s Sri Lanka correspondent. @afidelf