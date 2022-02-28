Sri Lanka have a top three and the Dinesh Chandimal experiment is over, right?

Four issues Sri Lanka might need discovered from their T20 February, with an eye fixed to the World Cup

Through the course of this month, Sri Lanka have performed 5 T20Is in Australia, and three in India. They’ve misplaced all however a type of matches, typically happening in opposition to considerably weakened opposition. But then, they’ve had their share of harm and Covid-related absences too. Here are 4 issues they may have discovered from their T20 February, with an eye fixed to the World Cup later this 12 months.

They have a high three

Pathum Nissanka ‘s strike charge throughout these eight matches was 117, however he caught it out for 260 runs. For now, Nissanka will not be essentially a match-winning T20 opener, however within the context of a hilariously fragile Sri Lanka high order, his tenacity is helpful. Plus, at age 23, there’s a component of investing for the long run right here.

Kusal Mendis , in the meantime, hit 100 runs within the three innings he acquired in Australia (he was injured for the India sequence), and hit a superb 69* in Melbourne to high rating in Sri Lanka’s solely victory on this stretch.

Charith Asalanka was not fairly at his greatest this month, however given his runs on the T20 World Cup final 12 months, he is onerous to displace.

The likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Janith Liyanage, and Kamil Mishara did not make sufficient of an impression to interrupt into that high three.

Kumara may nonetheless be a superb T20 bowler (simply not on the dying)

Lahiru Kumara performed simply 5 of the eight matches, however acquired 9 wickets – as many as Dushmantha Chameera , who performed all eight. This is a barely unfair comparability, since Chameera bowls extra typically on the tough levels of an innings – the dying particularly – and Kumara has been given simpler situations. But if Kumara could be a wicket-taking menace by means of the early and center overs, that is sufficient, for now.

Through the course of these 5 matches, Kumara has typically been the quickest bowler on present (throughout each groups), and roughed opposition batters up together with his bouncers. If he stays match, and retains engaged on these expertise, the faster tracks in Australia may swimsuit him properly in October.

Shanaka the big-hitter emerges

No one needed to say it. But though the T20 crew was doing higher below Dasun Shanaka than it had below a number of earlier leaders, the captain’s personal kind had been terrible. In 20 innings as captain till the primary match of this India sequence, Shanaka had hit simply 334 runs at a strike charge of 107.

Just within the final two video games at Dharamsala although – one of many bounciest tracks in South Asia – Shanaka has discovered his vary. He bashed 47 not out off 19 within the second match, then a shocking 74 not out off 38 within the third, having are available in at 29 for 4.

Sri Lanka had lacked lower-order firepower within the final T20 World Cup. They want Shanaka to proceed his big-hitting into October and November.

The Chandimal experiment is over. Right?

Dinesh Chandimal has performed 61 T20 innings, placing at 104. Let’s not sugarcoat it. These are appalling numbers. When it involves Chandimal, although, there all the time appears to be hope that he can resurrect the hyper-aggressive previous model of himself, and that is what the selectors thought when he tore up the Lanka Premier League in November final 12 months, hitting 277 runs at a strike charge of 151, as a finisher.

Sadly, he has not even come near replicating these numbers within the seven T20I innings he acquired in February, making simply 112 runs, at a strike charge of 97. He’s acquired to be performed, proper? No means the selectors can choose him on this format. That is till he carves up one other home season.