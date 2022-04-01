Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis

Police in Sri Lanka’s capital lifted a curfew on Friday after protests through which dozens of individuals have been arrested and several other policemen have been harm close to the house of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his dealing with of an financial disaster.

Hundreds of protesters gathered close to Rajapaksa’s residence in a Colombo suburb late on Thursday earlier than police dispersed them with tear fuel and water cannons, a Reuters witness mentioned.

“We have arrested 54 people over the unrest last night. Several vehicles belonging to the army and police were burnt by the protesters, including two buses, one police jeep and several motorcycles,” a police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Nihal Thalduwa, advised Reuters.

The island nation of twenty-two million folks is within the midst of its worst financial disaster in years with rolling blackouts for as much as 13 hours a day as a result of the federal government doesn’t have sufficient international alternate to pay for gasoline imports.

Five policemen have been injured and in hospital, Thalduwa mentioned, including there have been no experiences of accidents among the many protesters.

“The main issue Sri Lanka is facing is a forex shortage and protests of this nature will hurt tourism and have economic consequences,” Sri Lanka’s tourism minister Prasanna Ranatunge advised a press convention on Friday.

“Our stance is that people have the right to protest but it should be constructive. What happened yesterday was the opposite.”

Streets within the capital have been quiet on Friday morning. Police combed by the wreckage of two burnt-out buses close to Rajapaksa’s dwelling, a Reuters witness mentioned.

Trading on the nation’s inventory market was suspended for the third day in a row after the principle blue-chip index fell 10 % from the earlier shut.

