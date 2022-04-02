Sri Lanka Live Updates: Street Protests Grip Lanka As Economic Crisis Escalates, State Of Emergency Declared

Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo was positioned beneath indefinite curfew within the wake of the violence.

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency giving sweeping powers to safety forces. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked the robust legislation a day after tons of tried to storm his home in anger over an unprecedented financial disaster.

The emergency was declared for “protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” he stated in a proclamation.

The nation of twenty-two million is dealing with extreme shortages of necessities, sharp worth rises and crippling energy cuts in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Here are the Highlights on Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:

