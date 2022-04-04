Sri Lanka ministers resign en masse as crisis deepens

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s cupboard resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night assembly Sunday, the training minister stated, as anti-government protests escalated regardless of curfews.

All 26 ministers other than President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down, training minister Dinesh Gunawardena advised reporters.

“All the ministers submitted their letters of resignation so that the president can constitute a new cabinet,” Gunawardena stated, including that the choice was taken after discussing the worsening financial disaster.

Three different members of the highly effective Rajapaksa household had been amongst those that stop amid mounting public anger towards the acute shortages of meals, gas and medicines plaguing the South Asian nation of twenty-two million.

The youngest Rajapaksa brother, finance minister Basil, and their eldest, Chamal, who held the agricultural portfolio, and the household’s scion Namal, the sports activities minister, all resigned.

The transfer got here after 1000’s of individuals defied a weekend curfew Sunday to protest throughout the island demanding the ouster of the Rajapaksa household, which returned to energy in November 2019.

