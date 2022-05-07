Sri Lanka president declares new state of emergency as protests roil island

The state of emergency will permit for the arrest of protesters blocking roads. The measure have to be permitted by Sri Lanka’s parliament inside 14 days.

The nation has been rocked by civil unrest since March, with protests at instances turning violent as anger builds over the federal government’s obvious mishandling of the nation’s financial disaster.

On Friday, police fired tear gasoline at protesters close to the nation’s parliament within the nationwide capital of Colombo.

The state of emergency drew criticism from some, with opposition chief Sajith Premadasa saying the measure “runs counter to seeking any solution to the crisis.”