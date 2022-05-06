Sri Lanka president declares state of emergency amid unrest

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency for the second time in 5 weeks, giving safety forces sweeping powers as a nationwide strike demanding his resignation introduced the nation to standstill.

A spokesman for the president mentioned he invoked the robust legal guidelines to “ensure public order” after shops closed and public transport was halted Friday by unions blaming him for the unprecedented financial disaster, which has ignited weeks of unrest.

Earlier Friday, police used tear gasoline and water cannon to disperse college students trying to storm the nationwide parliament demanding Rajapaksa resign.

The emergency offers sweeping powers to safety forces to arrest and detain suspects for lengthy intervals with out judicial supervision.

It additionally permits the deployment of troops to keep up legislation and order along with police.

“The President used his executive powers to invoke emergency regulations to ensure the maintenance of essential services and public order,” the spokesman mentioned.

He mentioned the legal guidelines will go into impact from midnight Friday.

Beleaguered Rajapaksa had declared an earlier state of emergency on April 1, a day after hundreds of protesters tried to storm his non-public house within the capital. That emergency was allowed to lapse on April 14.

But protests have escalated since then. The new emergency declaration got here as hundreds of demonstrators remained exterior Rajapaksa’s sea-front workplace, the place they’ve been protesting since April 9, and smaller teams tried to storm houses of different key authorities politicians.

The 85,000-strong police drive had stepped up safety for all ruling get together legislators.

But they had been stretched to the restrict and had requested the safety forces to bolster them.

