Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns, curfew imposed after clashes

Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigned on Monday, hours after clashes with pro- and anti-government demonstrators within the business capital Colombo amid the nation’s worst financial disaster that has spurred protests by 1000’s.

During weeks of unprecedented demonstrations, protesters throughout the island nation of twenty-two million folks have demanded that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, stop for mishandling the economic system.

In a press release, the prime minister’s workplace mentioned the 76-year-old veteran politician had resigned.

“A few moments ago, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa sent his letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” the

assertion mentioned.

In the letter, a replica of which was seen by Reuters, the prime minister mentioned he was quitting to assist kind an interim, unity authorities.

“Multiple stakeholders have indicated the best solution to the present crisis is the formation of an interim all-party government,” the letter mentioned.

“Therefore, I have tendered my resignation so the next steps can be taken in accordance with the Constitution.”

His departure got here throughout a day of chaos and violence which culminated in police imposing a curfew throughout the nation.

The confrontation started with lots of of ruling social gathering supporters rallying outdoors the prime minister’s official residence earlier than marching to an anti-government protest web site outdoors the presidential workplace.

Police had fashioned a line forward of time on the principle highway main in direction of the location however did little to cease pro-government protesters from advancing, in accordance with a Reuters witness.

Pro-government supporters, some armed with iron bars, attacked anti-government demonstrators on the “Gota Go Gama” tent village that sprang up final month and have become the point of interest of nationwide protests.

Police used tear fuel rounds and water cannon to interrupt up the confrontation, the primary main conflict between pro-and anti-government supporters because the protests started in late March.

At least 9 folks have been taken to Colombo’s National Hospital for therapy regarding accidents or tear-gas inhalation, a hospital official mentioned, declining to be named.

“This is a peaceful protest,” Pasindu Senanayaka, an anti-government protestor advised Reuters. “They attacked Gota Go Gama and set fire to our tents.”

“We are helpless now, we are begging for help,” Senanayaka mentioned, as black smoke spiraled out of a burning tent close by and components of the protest camp lay in disarray.

Dozens of paramilitary troops with riot shields and helmets have been deployed to maintain each teams aside after the preliminary clashes. The military mentioned it had additionally deployed troopers within the space.

“Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating, irrespective of political allegiances,” President Rajapaksa mentioned in a tweet. “Violence won’t solve the current problems.”

