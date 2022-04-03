World
Sri Lanka Prime Minister’s office refutes reports of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday refuted experiences of the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and termed them “false,” including that there are not any such plans at current.
Sri Lanka is presently going through a overseas trade scarcity which has led to a meals, gas, energy, and fuel scarcity and has sought the help of pleasant nations for financial help.The nation is witnessing lengthy hours of day by day energy cuts. Its forex has additionally been devalued by nearly SLR 90 towards the US greenback since March 8.
The streets of Colombo wore a abandoned look, resembling a “no man’s land” on Sunday as a curfew was imposed on the town on high of a 36-hour nationwide curfew already in drive following protests outdoors the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The vehicles within the metropolis had been all parked within the parking zone and the roads stay abandoned, with police forces and armed forces personnel stationed in every single place within the metropolis and checking the autos.Protests had been nonetheless held within the metropolis and all through the nation, with individuals breaking the curfew.
Protests staged by the general public had been reported from small streets, residence complexes, and a number of areas across the nation, the Colombo Gazette reported.
The Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) additionally staged a protest in Colombo in the present day towards the Government with slogans of “Go Gotabaya Go”, referring to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Sri Lanka on Sunday arrested over 600 protestors violating the curfew in Western Province imposed from 6 pm from Saturday to six am on Monday.
The police stated that 664 people had been arrested within the Western Province between 10.00 pm final night time and 6.00 am in the present day, reported Colombo Gazette.
During the protests, an allegedly intoxicated 53-year-old male dedicated suicide in entrance of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in Mirihana, native police knowledgeable.
Ahead of a deliberate ‘Arab Spring” style protest for Sunday, the island nation had imposed a nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm in the evening on Saturday till morning 6 am on Monday (April 4) following unrest in the country with protests outside the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the ongoing economic crisis in the Island country.
To counter the protests, the Sri Lankan government also imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday, April 3, according to an internet observatory.Some two dozen social media platforms were affected including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.
