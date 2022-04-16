Sri Lanka stock exchange to halt for five days amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka’s securities fee ordered the Colombo Stock Exchange to be halted subsequent week to offer buyers time to digest the nation’s financial situations.

The board of administrators of the inventory trade, together with different stakeholders, had sought a short lived closure of the market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka mentioned in a press release on Saturday.

“The SEC has carefully considered the grounds that have been adduced by them and has evaluated the impact the present situation in the country could have on the stock market, in particular the ability to conduct an orderly and fair market for trading in securities,” it mentioned.

A Sri Lankan delegation is headed to Washington, trying to safe as much as $4 billion from the International Monetary Fund and different lenders to assist the island nation pay for meals and gasoline imports and restrict debt defaults.

The nation is in political turmoil, with avenue protests by residents calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The $81 billion financial system confronted $8.6 billion value of debt obligations this yr earlier than it suspended funds on overseas loans to protect money to pay for important meals and gasoline imports.

“It would be in the best interests of investors as well as other market participants if they are afforded an opportunity to have more clarity and understanding of the economic conditions presently prevalent, in order for them to make informed investment decisions,” the SEC mentioned.

