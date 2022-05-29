Sri Lanka To Default On Debt, No Money For Fuel, Minister Says

Sri Lanka is predicted to be positioned into default by score companies on Wednesday after the non-payment of coupons on two of its sovereign bonds, whereas the vitality minister stated the nation had run out of cash to pay for gasoline.

An financial disaster unprecedented within the nation’s historical past since independence in 1948 has led to a crucial scarcity of overseas trade, that noticed it miss two coupon funds on sovereign bonds on April 18.

Sri Lanka has already stated it’s unable to make the coupon funds, and a 30-day grace interval ends on Wednesday.

S&P has stated the rankings on the bonds, maturing in 2023 and 2028, have already been minimize to ‘default’ and the nation’s general score may very well be additional minimize to ‘D’ on affirmation of the non-payment after the grace interval ends.

Sri Lanka at the moment has no {dollars} to pay for petrol shipments, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera instructed parliament, interesting to individuals to cease queuing for the following two days.

A petroleum cargo has been at Colombo port since 28 March however the authorities has been unable pay, he added.

“There aren’t enough dollars available to open letters of credit,” he stated.

“We are working to find funds but petrol will not be available at least until the weekend. The very small reserve stock of petrol is being released for essential services like ambulances,” he stated.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated on Wednesday the nation had secured $160 million in bridge financing from the World Bank, but it surely was not clear if the funds may very well be used for gasoline funds.

“The statistics have gone haywire,” he stated. “But the reality is we don’t even have $1 million.”

Hit laborious by the pandemic, rising oil costs and populist tax cuts, Sri Lanka’s dire financial scenario has led to spiralling inflation and shortages of important provides, bringing 1000’s of onto the streets in protest.

Violence between pro- and anti-government factions and police left 9 lifeless and greater than 300 injured final week, and was adopted by the resignation of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

