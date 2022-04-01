Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May | Cricket News – Times of India

PTI Photo

DHAKA: Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh subsequent month to play a two-Test collection, their second go to to the nation in as a few years, cricket authorities stated.

The first Test shall be performed in Chittagong from May 15 whereas the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the second Test from May 23.

Both the Test matches are a part of the ICC World Test Championship, the Bangladesh Cricket Board stated in a press release late on Thursday.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are presently fifth and eighth within the World Test Championship rankings.

Sri Lanka performed three one-day internationals throughout a 2021 collection in Bangladesh which the hosts received 2-1.