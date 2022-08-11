Sri Lanka Top Court Extends Travel Ban On Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

The Court had earlier issued an interim order that prevented Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the nation.

Colombo:

Sri Lankan Supreme Court on Wednesday prolonged the journey ban imposed on the nation’s former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa till September 5.

The Sri Lankan Supreme Court had earlier issued an interim order that prevented them from leaving the nation with out the court docket’s permission till August 11.

A movement had been filed within the Supreme Court looking for an abroad journey ban on Mahinda Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa and former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Colombo Gazette reported.

The movement sought an investigation to be carried out in opposition to these people who’re answerable for Sri Lanka’s financial disaster, in keeping with a basic rights petition filed earlier than the Supreme Court.

The basic rights petition was filed by a bunch together with former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) Chandra Jayaratne, former Sri Lanka swimming champion Julian Bolling, Jehan Kanagaratna and Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration has cancelled the Medical visa issued to the British citizen, Kayleigh Fraser who printed content material on social media concerning the Galle Face protest.

She has additionally been requested to go away the nation earlier than fifteenth August, reported News Wire.

On July 22, 2022, a big navy group, together with the police, launched a raid close to the Presidential Secretariat and the protest website at Galle Face to clear the realm of protesters. Several arrests had been made.

The armed troopers had been deployed in a bid to manage the protestors who’ve been protesting in opposition to the brand new Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe outdoors the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat. Protesters are alleging that safety personnel raided the anti-government protest camp within the capital on early Friday.

With many Sri Lankans experiencing excessive shortages of necessities together with meals and gasoline, peaceable protests started in March. The protests led then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign on May 9, and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to flee the nation on July 13 and resign the next day.

Wickremasinghe turned performing president, and parliament elected him as the brand new president on July 20 with the assist of the Rajapaksas’ political social gathering, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Sri Lanka continues to face a extreme scarcity of gasoline and different important provides and is within the throes of its worst-ever financial disaster with hovering inflation. The oil provide scarcity has pressured faculties and authorities workplaces to shut till additional discover.

Reduced home agricultural manufacturing, lack of overseas change reserves, and native forex depreciation have fuelled the shortages.

The financial disaster will push many households into starvation and poverty – some for the primary time – including to the half 1,000,000 individuals who the World Bank estimates have fallen beneath the poverty line due to the pandemic.

