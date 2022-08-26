Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sri Lanka will kick off their Asia Cup marketing campaign towards Afghanistan tomorrow on the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka has been the second most profitable facet of the match after India with as many as 5 titles to their identify, whereas Afghanistan are nonetheless ready to raise their maiden trophy.

However, this yr’s journey has been a disappointing one for the island nation as they’ve misplaced all their T20 International sequence up to now. On the opposite hand, the Afghan brigade has been having fun with distinctive type within the shortest format aside from the final sequence towards Ireland, the place they failed, although by a small margin.

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan facet enters the competitors with out their star pacer, Dushmantha Chameera who has been sidelined because of harm. Aside from this mishap, the Island nation has a balanced group with some high gamers, like opener Pathum Nissanka, powerhouse Bhanuka Rajapaksa, famend spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and rookie Maheesha Theekshana within the facet.

In an effort to seize their first championship since 2014, they are going to be hoping to begin their marketing campaign on a victorious word. Sri Lanka must be cautious of their opponents. Afghanistan are fairly able to upending them through the conflict.

Afghanistan, beneath the management of Mohammad Nabi, will play their historic one centesimal T20 worldwide, they usually hope to make it much more memorable by registering a win. The likes of Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, and Naveen-ul-Haq can turn out to be the important thing elements from the facet. And an Afghan group with out Rashid Khan’s identify can be an incomplete story.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Charith Asalanka, Hazratullah Zazai

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Waninudu Hasaranga, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chamika Karunaratne

Predicted Playing 11s:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Wandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and M Pathirana.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq.

