Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022: SL’s record run chase, Shakib achieves another milestone and much more – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sri Lanka pulled off a shocking win in opposition to Bangladesh within the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai as they chased down a goal of 184 runs by 2 wickets and with three balls to spare. The Lankan aspect has registered a spot within the Super 4 with this victory.

Sri Lanka began off the chase in a good method with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis placing up 45 for the primary wicket inside six overs. But debutant Ebadot Hossain picked up some wickets at common intervals they usually have been decreased to 77/4.

Dasun Shanaka then joined Mendis within the center and the 2 supplied the resistance with a partnership of 54 runs for the fifth wicket. Mendis finally departed or 60 off 37 and his dismissal was adopted by some wickets, leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of trouble at 158/7 within the 18th over.

Later, it was Chamika Karunaratne within the penultimate over who tried to attain some runs however he too had depart after a yes-no name with Maheesh Theekshana. Karunaratne was run out for 16 off 10 because the aspect wanted 12 in seven balls.

Asitha Fernando, subsequent got here in and hit a boundary on the ultimate ball of the nineteenth over to get the equation down to eight required within the remaining over. Theekshana was on strike within the twentieth over with Mahedi Hasan bowling it. Sri Lanka received one run of a leg bye on the primary ball, bringing Fernando again on strike. He then struck a 4 to make three off 4 balls. Mahedi Hasan then bowled a no-ball and Fernando received a pair on this very supply to seal a win for his aspect.

Earlier, Bangladesh rode on a late surge from Mosaddek Hossain who scored 24 off 9 to place 183/7 in 20 overs on the board.

We now check out a few of the stats.

1) Shakib Al Hasan scored 24 off 22 on this match. He has now change into the second participant to attain greater than 6000 runs and decide 400 plus wickets in T20 format.

2) This is the very best targets succesfully chased in UAE in T20Is. Afghanistan had earlier chased down 180 in opposition to UAE in Dubai again in 2016.

3) This is Sri Lanka’s second highest profitable run chase in T20I cricket. They had additionally chased down 194 in opposition to Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2018.

