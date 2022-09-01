Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup LIVE score: SL win toss and opt to field







19:37 (IST) After 1 over, Bangladesh 11/0 Dishan Madhushanka into the assault first up for Sri Lanka. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir Rahman open the innings for Bangladesh. Madhushanka begins with a ball that clips Mehidy Hasan's pads and races to the high-quality leg fence. Four leg byes in that ball. Sabbir Rahman then finishes the over with a 4 in direction of high-quality leg boundary. 11 off the primary over.

19:16 (IST) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh reside rating and updates, Asia Cup Asitha Fernando makes his T20I debut for Sri Lanka Congratulations to Asitha Fernando who acquired his maiden T20I cap 🎉👏#SLvBAN #RoaringForGlory #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/H5Q8jqwEyD — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 1, 2022

19:11 (IST) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh reside rating and updates, Asia Cup Playing XI: Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(Captain),Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(Captain),Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

19:03 (IST) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh reside rating and updates, Asia Cup Sri Lanka have gained the coin toss and can subject first in opposition to Bangladesh.

18:51 (IST) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh reside rating and updates, Asia Cup Sri Lanka have misplaced 10 of their final 14 T20Is. Bangladesh have misplaced 14 of their final 16 video games. Both the groups are weak, the competition between the 2 is anticipated to be spicy. The rivalry between them has brewed fairly nicely in latest instances – because the Naagin dance celebrations in 2018. And then, the Naagin dance resulting in breaking the doorways of the dressing room. Check out the match preview here

18:39 (IST) Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of the Asia Cup 2022 group stage match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. This match is a do-or-due sport for each groups having misplaced their opening match to Afghanistan. Stay tuned for extra updates.

Preview: Sri Lanka tackle Bangladesh in a do-or-die sport on the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Both the groups suffered defeats to a mighty Afghanistan outfit within the first contest, and Thursday’s match will likely be a winner-takes-all match, with the loser bowing out of the match.

Unbeaten groups Afghanistan and India have already secured their place within the Super Four stage. While Sri Lanka misplaced to Afghanistan by eight wickets within the match opener, Bangladesh succumbed to the identical opponents by seven wickets simply three days later.









Source link