Sri Lanka Women to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and T20Is in May-June
The Sri Lankan and Pakistani groups will arrive in Karachi on May 19 for the three T20Is on May 24, 26 and 28 adopted by the ODIs on June 1, 3 and 4, which will probably be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. A bunch of 26 Pakistani gamers may also bear an 11-day camp on the Academy Oval floor adjoining to the National Stadium.
It would be the first collection for Pakistan Women at dwelling since West Indies toured the nation again in December 2018. A PCB launch mentioned it should even be the primary worldwide collection in Pakistan that will probably be performed exterior the arduous Managed Event Environment for the reason that onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
It may also be the primary collection to kickstart the third version of the ICC Women’s Championship, to run from 2022 to 2025.
All individuals of the collection, together with the gamers, workforce officers and match officers, will bear on-arrival exams and will probably be anticipated to observe the SOPs to guard themselves from the virus. Anybody who exams optimistic will probably be required to bear 5 days of isolation.
“I’m positive the workforce will carry out to their fullest potential and the Pakistan cricket followers, who’ve prolonged us nice help, will get to see higher and constant outcomes.”
At the top of the tour, the Pakistan gamers will fly to Ireland for a T20I tri-series involving the hosts and world champions Australia, earlier than they transfer to Birmingham in England for eight-team Commonwealth Games.