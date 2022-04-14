Sri Lanka Women to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and T20Is in May-June

Sri Lanka Women are lastly set to play their first huge collection – other than qualifier tournaments – for the reason that 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia after they tour Pakistan for 3 T20Is and as many ODIs in May-June this yr. The Commonwealth Games Qualifiers earlier this year , which they received, is the one collection Sri Lanka have performed for the reason that pandemic started after their tour of Pakistan late final yr hit a stumbling block following a change in administration on the PCB.

The Sri Lankan and Pakistani groups will arrive in Karachi on May 19 for the three T20Is on May 24, 26 and 28 adopted by the ODIs on June 1, 3 and 4, which will probably be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. A bunch of 26 Pakistani gamers may also bear an 11-day camp on the Academy Oval floor adjoining to the National Stadium.

It would be the first collection for Pakistan Women at dwelling since West Indies toured the nation again in December 2018. A PCB launch mentioned it should even be the primary worldwide collection in Pakistan that will probably be performed exterior the arduous Managed Event Environment for the reason that onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It may also be the primary collection to kickstart the third version of the ICC Women’s Championship, to run from 2022 to 2025.

All individuals of the collection, together with the gamers, workforce officers and match officers, will bear on-arrival exams and will probably be anticipated to observe the SOPs to guard themselves from the virus. Anybody who exams optimistic will probably be required to bear 5 days of isolation.

“It is a great privilege for us to play the ICC Women’s Championship on our home soil and the side is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka,” Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof mentioned. “This edition provides us an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage.

“I’m positive the workforce will carry out to their fullest potential and the Pakistan cricket followers, who’ve prolonged us nice help, will get to see higher and constant outcomes.”