Sri Lankan Cabinet Resigns, Protesters Defy Curfew: 10 Points

All 26 ministers within the cupboard apart from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted letters of resignation at a late-night assembly

Internet service suppliers had been ordered to dam entry to social media platforms, together with Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, however the blackout didn’t deter a number of small demonstrations throughout Sri Lanka. The social media curbs were lifted within the second half of Sunday.

Defying curfew orders, lawmakers from Sri Lanka’s principal opposition celebration Samagi Jana Balawegaya staged an anti-government protest in Colombo towards President Rajapaksa’s transfer to impose a state of emergency and different restrictions.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa imposed a state of emergency on Friday, the day after a crowd tried to storm his residence within the capital Colombo, and a nationwide curfew was in impact till at this time morning. At least 664 individuals had been arrested for violating the curfew, officers mentioned.

Western diplomats in Colombo have expressed concern over the usage of emergency legal guidelines that enable the army to arrest and detain suspects and mentioned they had been carefully monitoring developments.

The escalating protests have led to fissures inside the authorities, with the president’s nephew Namal Rajapaksa condemning the partial web blackout.

“#GoHomeRajapaksas” and “#GotaGoHome” have been trending for days on Twitter and Facebook within the island nation, which is battling extreme shortages of necessities, sharp value rises and crippling energy cuts in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

A important lack of overseas forex has left Sri Lanka struggling to service its ballooning $51-billion overseas debt, with the COVID-19 pandemic torpedoing very important income from tourism and remittances.

