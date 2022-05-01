Sri Lankan leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa faces May Day calls to step down

Sri Lanka’s fractious opposition confirmed uncommon unity Sunday, becoming a member of collectively to demand embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the nation’s worst-ever financial disaster.

Main opposition celebration the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a mass rally at Independence Square within the capital Colombo, the place speaker after speaker known as for the ouster of Rajapaksa and his highly effective ruling household.

“For over a month, the president has been barricaded in his official residence,” former legislator Hirunika Premachandra mentioned. “It is time for us to pull him by his ear and kick him out.”

Months of prolonged blackouts, skyrocketing inflation and acute shortages of meals, gas and prescribed drugs have sparked quite a few anti-Rajapaksa protests throughout the nation.

Premachandra, who kicked off the wave of demonstrations by staging a sit-in exterior the president’s personal dwelling in mid-March, urged all events to unite and topple the federal government.

The JVP, the nation’s fundamental leftist celebration, held its personal rally exterior a Colombo railway station, insisting the federal government ought to step down and permit an early election.

“Gota go home, go home Gota,” chanted tens of hundreds of JVP activists waving purple flags.

Several minor opposition events additionally demonstrated in Colombo and provincial capitals.

But whereas Gota’s ruling SLPP coalition skipped its customary May Day rally, the president issued a press release asking all political events to “overcome the challenges we face.”

“Instead of following up on who is responsible for the current problematic situation, what we need to do now is to focus on what action can be taken to provide immediate relief,” Rajapaksa mentioned.

Elsewhere within the capital, hundreds of activists laid siege to Rajapaksa’s sea-front workplace for the twenty third straight day, calling for his resignation.

The president reportedly instructed dissidents inside his coalition authorities on Friday he was keen to contemplate forming a unity authorities, however that neither he nor his brother Mahinda, the nation’s prime minister, would step down.

