Sri Lankan Politician, Jailed For Calling Judges Corrupt, Set Free

The president granted the pardon after Mr Ramanayake apologised to the courts.

Colombo:

An outspoken Sri Lankan politician imprisoned final yr for accusing the island nation’s judges of corruption was launched Friday after a presidential pardon.

Ranjan Ramanayake, 59, was serving as a deputy minister in 2017 when he instructed reporters that many of the judiciary had been dishonest and “work for money”.

He was convicted of contempt of court docket and jailed for 4 years in January 2021 however walked free after a reprieve from President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“I will continue my campaign against corruption,” Mr Ramanayake instructed a press pack exterior the jail within the capital Colombo. “I want to contest elections and work for my people.”

The president granted the pardon after Mr Ramanayake apologised to courts, a authorities official stated.

Mr Ramanayake had claimed he was focused for talking out in opposition to corruption. He was additionally arrested in 2020 and charged for allegedly recording greater than 100,000 private telephone calls.

The typically lewd and compromising contents had been leaked on social media, inflicting a significant scandal.

In among the tapes, Mr Ramanayake is heard discussing court docket circumstances with judges, police, politicians and native celebrities.

Police seized onerous drives from his house and introduced a probe into whether or not the recordings had been used for blackmail or different felony exercise. The investigation stays open.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)