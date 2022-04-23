World
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeks global investments, financing for economic recovery – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday stated that the crisis-hit nation welcomes investments, expertise transfers and financing for its sustainability efforts and cooperation for debt restructuring to assist the financial restoration throughout this important time.
Gotabaya, addressing the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit in Japan’s Kumamoto through video hyperlink, stated that regardless of appreciable useful resource constraints, made far worse by means of the pandemic and the continuing monetary disaster, the island nation’s dedication in the direction of growth and sustaining a progressive agenda on the surroundings stays unchanged, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
“Sri Lanka welcomes investments, technology transfers and financing for our sustainability efforts, as well as broader development assistance and cooperation for debt restructuring to support our economic recovery during this critical time,” it quoted the embattled President as saying.
Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented financial turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.
The disaster is prompted partly by a scarcity of overseas forex, which has meant that the nation can’t afford to pay for imports of staple meals and gasoline, resulting in acute shortages and really excessive costs.
Gotabaya, addressing the summit titled ‘Water for Sustainable Development: Best Practices and the Next Generation’, stated that his authorities’s nationwide objective is to enhance water associated infrastructure, together with clear water provide and sanitation for all within the subsequent three years.
He stated that even throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government was in a position to improve the variety of new water connections to the general public by greater than 50 per cent in comparison with what had been achieved yearly in earlier years.
“Several projects intended towards improving water cycle management were also undertaken.
“These achievements mirror the emphasis we give to inclusivity and to fostering participatory progress for all Sri Lankans, which is on the coronary heart of my authorities’s growth efforts,” the President added.
The island nation is witnessing large-scale protests against the government’s handling of the debt-ridden economy – the worst-ever economic crisis in the country’s history.
Protests demanding the resignation of the President and his Sri Lanka Podujana (Peramuna)-led government have intensified as shortages continued and prices soared.
Last week, the Sri Lankan government said it would temporarily default on $35.5 billion in foreign debt as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine made it impossible to make payments to overseas creditors.
Finance minister Ali Sabri, who was within the US to barter a rescue bundle with the International Monetary Fund, stated on Friday that Sri Lanka will obtain $300 million to $600 million from the World Bank over the next four months to buy medicine and other essentials.
