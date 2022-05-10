Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital’s streets after deadly violence

Five folks have been killed and greater than 225 wounded in a wave of violence in Sri Lanka the place the prime minister resigned after weeks of protests over the worsening financial disaster.

As clashes unfold late into Monday evening, authorities imposed an indefinite curfew throughout the nation of twenty-two million folks and known as within the navy to assist comprise the violence.

Anti-government protesters who had been demonstrating peacefully since April 9 started retaliating after they have been attacked by supporters of outgoing premier Mahinda Rajapaksa.