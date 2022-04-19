Sri Lanka’s economic crisis exposes gaps in renewable energy push – Times of India

COLOMBO: It is tough to know the way a lot Sri Lankan forest has been minimize down as gasoline shortages pressure individuals to make use of firewood to cook dinner: inspectors have halted deforestation patrols as a result of they can’t refill their autos.

A deep monetary disaster has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for oil and cooking fuel imports for gasoline and energy era, threatening to place additional strain on its forests, which cowl 17% of the nation in comparison with almost 40% three many years in the past.

“We’re very concerned … There’s a big market emerging with an increasing demand for firewood,” mentioned Jagath Gunawardena, a Colombo-based environmental lawyer, lamenting that the gasoline shortages had disrupted his group’s common forest patrols.

The gasoline and energy crunch has additionally highlighted patchy progress on targets to extend renewable power use to 70% from the present 20% by 2030, which local weather campaigners say might have helped alleviate the present disaster.

Millions of individuals within the debt-burdened Indian Ocean island nation have been grappling with lengthy queues to purchase gasoline and cooking fuel, and energy cuts of as much as 13 hours a day which have stoked rising social unrest.

Long earlier than the disaster struck, the sun-drenched nation had laid out plans to ramp up clear power use, and enhance manufacturing to make it extra accessible and inexpensive.

“Renewable energy is the most cost-effective source with Sri Lanka having ample sunlight and wind,” Duminda Dissanayake, junior minister for photo voltaic, wind and hydro energy era initiatives improvement instructed reporters final month.

He mentioned Sri Lanka goals to grow to be carbon impartial and generate 100% of its energy by renewable power by 2050.

By the top of 2023, it goals to supply 2,000 megawatts – or about 12 instances the power utilized in New York’s Times Square per 12 months – from photo voltaic, and has already scrapped plans for 2 coal energy vegetation over air pollution considerations.

Carbon impartial problem

But a nationwide audit introduced in parliament in February discovered the state-owned utility supplier Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had did not prioritise renewable power, describing it as a violation of nationwide coverage and worldwide pledges.

The findings replicate the failure of successive governments to take renewable energy initiatives significantly as a result of they’re time-consuming and provide no political incentive, trade analysts and officers mentioned.

“We have seen every power minister either dragging the project approval or wanting the projects to be implemented by their close allies,” a senior authorities official mentioned on the situation of anonymity for concern of repercussions.

“As a result, most of the planned renewable power plants could not be implemented.”

Dissanayake, the junior minister, denied that cronyism or authorities foot-dragging have been guilty for delays in launching renewable initiatives.

He cited contradictions in 2014 laws about renewable power that must be amended, and mentioned the nation couldn’t but afford to extend the prices of energy era to cowl upfront investments in clear power.

“We always talk about corruption and misappropriation. But we are not ready to go for expensive power generation,” he mentioned, when requested what had triggered initiatives to fall delayed.

But critics of the nation’s progress say authorities authorities have failed to know the a number of challenges of going carbon impartial – from expertise gaps to protracted tender processes that delay deliberate launches.

“It takes at least six to seven years to complete a solar or wind power plant through government-approved procurement processes,” mentioned Tilak Siyambalapitiya, a former CEB engineer and worldwide power knowledgeable.

Some of the renewable initiatives – which might in the end produce cheaper electrical energy – can’t be carried out on account of gaps in expertise and infrastructure, and wanted extra funding.

“For instance, the country cannot go for several small-scale rooftop solar panels of around 5-kilowatt capacity because we do not have a compatible distribution network to receive the power,” Siyambalapitiya mentioned.

“Also we do not have large-scale batteries to save the renewable energy.”

Power cuts and coconuts

Gunawardena, the environmental lawyer, mentioned he thought any forest losses to this point can be small, noting that folks would fell timber near their properties, or in plantations earlier than heading into forests as a final resort.

But the scenario is turning into more and more determined for lots of the island’s 22 million individuals.

When Shanthi Kumar’s household ran out of cooking fuel, she began utilizing kerosene oil till provides of that additionally dried up, main her to make use of an electrical cooker.

“But then we started having power cuts,” the 42-year previous instructed the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Western province, the place residents mentioned most individuals had swapped firewood for fuel cylinders during the last twenty years.

After experimenting with dried coconut husks and shells, and different natural materials, she mentioned she reluctantly began chopping down timber “wherever” potential.

“We now try to collect a lot of firewood so that we can manage cooking,” she mentioned.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA