Sri Lanka’s former president tipped to return to crisis-hit nation next week
Foreign Minister Ali Sabry informed CNN late Wednesday the Sri Lankan authorities had been informed of Rajapaksa’s return “through diplomatic channels.”
“Officially we have no role in the return. He is a citizen of Sri Lanka and can travel as he wishes,” Sabry mentioned.
Rajapaksa’s estranged cousin Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, informed reporters Wednesday the previous chief would return on August 24.
He tendered his resignation from Singapore, whereas public anger grew over his alleged mismanagement of the financial system.
The former chief’s hurried exit was a historic second for the nation of twenty-two million, which members of the Rajapaksa household dominated with an iron fist for a lot of the previous twenty years.
Anger has been rising in Sri Lanka for months after the nation’s international change reserves plummeted to report lows, with {dollars} working out to pay for important imports together with meals, medication and gas.
His departure got here throughout a day of chaos and violence that culminated in police imposing a curfew throughout the nation.