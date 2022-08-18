Sri Lanka’s former president tipped to return to crisis-hit nation next week

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry informed CNN late Wednesday the Sri Lankan authorities had been informed of Rajapaksa’s return “through diplomatic channels.”

“Officially we have no role in the return. He is a citizen of Sri Lanka and can travel as he wishes,” Sabry mentioned.

Rajapaksa’s estranged cousin Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, informed reporters Wednesday the previous chief would return on August 24.

Rajapaksa is in Thailand after fleeing Sri Lanka in July on a army airplane for Maldives, after which touring to Singapore, days after offended protesters stormed his official residence and workplace.