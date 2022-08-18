Asia

Sri Lanka’s former president tipped to return to crisis-hit nation next week

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
33 1 minute read


Foreign Minister Ali Sabry informed CNN late Wednesday the Sri Lankan authorities had been informed of Rajapaksa’s return “through diplomatic channels.”

“Officially we have no role in the return. He is a citizen of Sri Lanka and can travel as he wishes,” Sabry mentioned.

Rajapaksa’s estranged cousin Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, informed reporters Wednesday the previous chief would return on August 24.

Rajapaksa is in Thailand after fleeing Sri Lanka in July on a army airplane for Maldives, after which touring to Singapore, days after offended protesters stormed his official residence and workplace.

He tendered his resignation from Singapore, whereas public anger grew over his alleged mismanagement of the financial system.

The former chief’s hurried exit was a historic second for the nation of twenty-two million, which members of the Rajapaksa household dominated with an iron fist for a lot of the previous twenty years.

Anger has been rising in Sri Lanka for months after the nation’s international change reserves plummeted to report lows, with {dollars} working out to pay for important imports together with meals, medication and gas.

Rajapaksa’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign as prime minister in May as public fury grew over the disaster.

His departure got here throughout a day of chaos and violence that culminated in police imposing a curfew throughout the nation.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe reportedly mentioned in late July it was “not the right time” for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the nation because it might inflame political tensions.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
33 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button