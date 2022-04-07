Sri Lanka’s new cenbank chief to hold monetary policy meet on Friday: Source

Sri Lanka’s new central financial institution governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, set to take workplace on Thursday, will maintain a financial coverage assembly the next day, a supply with direct information of the matter informed Reuters.

“The monetary board meeting will be held on Friday afternoon,” stated the supply, who declined to be recognized forward of the announcement.

The coverage is prone to be unveiled the next morning, after which the brand new governor is predicted to put out his priorities and plans at a information convention, the supply added.

