Sri Lanka’s Oldest Airport Sees 1st International Flight After 5 Decades

Colombo:

Sri Lanka’s oldest and first worldwide airport was relaunched on Sunday with its first worldwide flight touchdown in 54 years, aviation officers stated.

A flight from the Maldives landed on the Ratmalana International Airport in Colombo.

The 50-seater Maldivian flight would function three flights per week to Colombo which might be later expanded to 5 per weeks, the aviation officers stated.

The Ratmalana airport was become a home airport after the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake was commissioned within the late 60s.

The Bandaranaike airport is the primary worldwide airport for flights to and from the Sri Lankan capital.

Established in 1938, the Ratmalana airport is Sri Lanka’s oldest airport and at one level was the one worldwide airport within the nation.

