Sri Lanka’s ousted former president Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand

Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tanee Sangrat mentioned in a social media submit Wednesday that the nation had obtained a request to enter the nation.

Sangrat mentioned that as a holder of a Sri Lankan diplomatic passport, Rajapaksa can enter Thailand with no visa for as much as 90 days, emphasizing the keep is short-term and he isn’t searching for political asylum.

Anger has been rising in Sri Lanka for months after the nation’s international trade reserves plummeted to document lows, with {dollars} working out to pay for important imports together with meals, medication and gasoline.

The former chief’s hurried exit final month was a historic second for the nation of twenty-two million, which the Rajapaksas had dominated with an iron fist for a lot of the previous twenty years, earlier than dropping the religion of their residents.

Rajapaksa shouldn’t be the primary member of the household to have been president. His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was elected to the highest job in 2005 and achieved close to legendary standing in 2009 when he declared victory within the 26-year civil battle towards the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam rebels.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as protection secretary on the time, and the brothers had been accused by rights teams of committing battle crimes — allegations the household denies.

Most just lately, many Sri Lankans have accused the Rajapaksas of mishandling the nation’s financial system.

In the times following Rajapaksa’s resignation, lawmakers elected the previous prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president, however anger stays as many protesters see him as inextricably tied to the previous chief’s regime.

Wickremesinghe has appeared to distance himself from the Rajapaksas, telling CNN final month the earlier authorities was “covering up facts” about its crippling monetary disaster.