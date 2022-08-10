Sri Lanka’s Ousted President Expected To Fly To Thailand: Report

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ex-President, is fleeing Sri Lanka once more by looking for shelter in Thailand.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka’s ousted president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is predicted to reach in Thailand on Thursday, looking for short-term shelter in a second Southeast Asian nation after fleeing his island nation final month amid mass protests, two sources mentioned.

Rajapaksa flew to Singapore on July 14, through the Maldives, following unprecedented unrest triggered by Sri Lanka’s worst financial disaster in seven many years and days after 1000’s of protesters raided the president’s official residence and workplace.

The retired navy officer then resigned from the presidency, changing into the primary Sri Lankan president to give up mid-term.

