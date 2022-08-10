World
Sri Lanka’s ousted president expected to fly to Thailand: Sources – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka‘s ousted president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is anticipated to reach in Thailand on Thursday, searching for momentary shelter in a second Southeast Asian nation after fleeing his island nation final month amid mass protests, two sources stated.
Rajapaksa flew to Singapore on July 14, by way of the Maldives, following unprecedented unrest triggered by Sri Lanka’s worst financial disaster in seven a long time and days after hundreds of protesters stormed the president’s official residence and workplace.
The retired navy officer then resigned from the presidency, changing into the primary Sri Lankan president to stop mid-term.
