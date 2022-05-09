Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns amid protests over economic crisis

The country has been rocked by civil unrest since March, with demonstrations at instances turning violent as anger builds over the federal government’s obvious mishandling of Sri Lanka’s worst financial disaster since declaring independence from Britain in 1948.

A nationwide curfew was imposed after clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling get together and anti-government demonstrators within the capital metropolis Colombo, the police mentioned Monday. The restrictions had been introduced shortly earlier than Rajapaksa introduced his resignation.

At least 80 folks had been admitted to the hospital following violence on the protests, Colombo National Hospital mentioned. Armed troops have been deployed in Colombo, in line with CNN crew on the bottom.

This is a breaking story, extra to comply with.