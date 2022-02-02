Sports
Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal to retire from internationals | Cricket News – Times of India
Sri Lanka quick bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from all types of worldwide cricket following a tour of India in February-March, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated on Wednesday.
Lakmal made his worldwide debut in 2009 and went on to play 68 Tests, 86 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 internationals, taking 285 wickets and scoring 1,179 runs.
The 34-year-old briefly captained Sri Lanka’s Test facet in 2018 within the absence of Dinesh Chandimal resulting from a ball-tampering ban, successful his first match as skipper towards West Indies on the Kensington Oval.
“We take this chance to want Lakmal the easiest for his future endeavours, and sit up for seeing him carry out for the nation through the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors think about him,” SLC CEO Ashley De Silva stated.
Lakmal made his worldwide debut in 2009 and went on to play 68 Tests, 86 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 internationals, taking 285 wickets and scoring 1,179 runs.
The 34-year-old briefly captained Sri Lanka’s Test facet in 2018 within the absence of Dinesh Chandimal resulting from a ball-tampering ban, successful his first match as skipper towards West Indies on the Kensington Oval.
“We take this chance to want Lakmal the easiest for his future endeavours, and sit up for seeing him carry out for the nation through the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors think about him,” SLC CEO Ashley De Silva stated.
Former Sri Lanka Test Captain Suranga Lakmal has knowledgeable Sri Lanka Cricket that he’ll retire from all types of I… https://t.co/eD4Ane1q0o
— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) 1643806642000