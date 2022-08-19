Sports
Sridharan Sriram appointed Bangladesh coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup | Cricket News – Times of India
DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram because the coach for the nationwide workforce for each the upcoming Asia Cup within the UAE and the T20 World Cup in Australia.
A report in “The Daily Star” newspaper quoted a BCB director, who confirmed Sriram’s appointment and stated, “Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup.”
“As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup.
“Many could say that there’s not a lot left for the Asia Cup. However, as I stated, our major focus is the T20 World Cup,” he added.
Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia’s assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time.
It was under former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, Sriram was entrusted with the responsibility as a spin bowling coach in 2016.
The 46-year-old recently stepped down from that position to focus on his role with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The BCB official, however, also said, that South African Russell Dominigo would continue to be in charge of the Test side.
“Domingo would proceed his position in guiding the Test workforce, for now, as now we have a Test match towards India in November .”
