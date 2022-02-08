SRK fans defend him against ‘spitting accusations’ at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral; post ‘My Name Is Khan’ clip

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan followers defend him over ‘spitting accusations’

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left the whole nation in a state of mourning. The legendary singer, who handed away on February 6, was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park floor in central Mumbai. Many celebrities and political personalities bid an emotional farewell to Mangeshkar. Among these paying obeisance at Mangeshkar’s funeral was Shah Rukh Khan. In the images and movies that went viral on social media, SRK may very well be seen elevating his palms in dua and after which, he blew air from his mouth and bent over Mangeshkar’s mortal stays.

While the act of blowing out air after dua is a part of the pious observe, many netizens trolled Khan for allegedly “spitting”. Defending him, Shah Rukh Khan’s followers shared a clip from his film ‘My Name Is Khan,’ the place he performs a Muslim man with Kajol as his Hindu spouse. In the clip shared, SRK reads the morning namaz and blows air over the younger boy’s physique as it’s a method of praying in Islam. Posting the video, the person wrote, “he Just Blow air after Reading Dua…its part of ritual! #LataMangeshkar #SRK.”

Actress Shruti Haasan has additionally prolonged her help and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan for the way in which he paid his final respects to the legendary singer. Taking to her Instagram deal with on Monday, Shruti shared a monochrome image of Khan and wrote, “Love this man. Always always.”

Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who had received hundreds of thousands of hearts together with her soulful voice, handed away on the age of 92. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been amongst those that paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, earlier than her mortal stays have been taken for the final rites.

On January 8, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after she was recognized with COVID19 and pneumonia