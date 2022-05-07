St. Paul Man Seriously Hurt After Motorcycle Rolls In Inver Grove Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is preventing for his life after his motorbike rolled Friday night on a southeast metro freeway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on southbound Highway 3 in Inver Grove Heights. The motorbike left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St. Paul, was significantly damage within the crash. Emergency crews introduced him to Regions Hospital for remedy.

According to investigators, Luczynski was not sporting a helmet. Alcohol just isn’t believed to have been an element.