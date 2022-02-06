St. Paul Woman Killed When Own Vehicle Rolls Over Her

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a lady is lifeless after her personal automobile rolled over her Friday night time.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 900 block of Euclid Street simply earlier than 8 p.m. A caller had reported a lady trapped below a automobile.

First responders tried to assist the lady, however she was pronounced lifeless.

Police stated it seems she was standing behind her automobile when it rolled backward and hit her.

A neighbor notified the lady’s husband their automobile was on the street, and the husband discovered his spouse beneath it. The husband and neighbor tried to get her out from below the automobile.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher was amongst those that responded to the scene. He captured the aftermath on a Facebook livestream (WARNING: Some viewers could discover the video disturbing).