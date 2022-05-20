Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented from 8am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday | Fin24

Eskom has had its worst load shedding 12 months on file.

Stage 2 load shedding will now be carried out from 08:00 till 22:00 on Saturday and Sunday, Eskom introduced on Friday night.

This can be executed to protect diesel shares in an try and comprise the quantity of load shedding, it mentioned.

Eskom added that it was anticipating a cargo of diesel provides to berth on Monday and to dump its cargo on Tuesday.

“If the current burn rate persists, diesel [will] be depleted ahead of the ship offloading,” it mentioned in a press release.

“While a single unit at the Duvha Power Station tripped this afternoon, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations have been returned to service. Three generation units are expected to service [on Saturday]. This, however, will not be sufficient to meet the higher demand during the cold front over the weekend.

“We at present have 3 405MW on deliberate upkeep, whereas one other 15 481MW of capability is unavailable because of breakdowns.”

Power cuts unrelated to load shedding had also been plaguing several suburbs of Johannesburg on Friday.

#Sebenza #OutageUpdate We’re experiencing an unplanned power interruption affecting the following substations: Alex, Cydna, Gresswold, Orchards, Observatory, Westfield. Operators are en-route to site, we’ll continue updating customers on developments. Apologies bahlali ^DR — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) May 20, 2022

Eskom appealed to South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

“Eskom will proceed to carefully monitor the system, alter and talk any modifications as could also be essential,” the utility mentioned.