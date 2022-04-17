Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented from Sunday until Wednesday | Fin24

Stage 2 load shedding can be applied from 16:00 on Sunday afternoon till 05:00 on Wednesday, 20 April.

This is because of extra technology unit losses and delayed return to service of turbines, Eskom introduced on Sunday.

“The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load shedding,” the facility utility mentioned in a press release.

“The power system continues to be fragile and Eskom is forced to implement load shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves, on which it has been relying to supply electricity this week.

“Since Friday afternoon, a technology unit every at Camden, Komati and Arnot energy stations returned to service.”

Eskom said it currently had 5 474 MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 018 MW of capacity was unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

“The energy system stays unpredictable, and Eskom wish to inform the general public that any additional deterioration in technology capability might require increased levels of load shedding. We due to this fact request the general public to proceed utilizing electrical energy sparingly, as we attempt to return items to service,” the assertion learn.