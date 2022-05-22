Stage 2 load shedding to continue every evening this week | Fin24

Stage 2 load shedding might be applied from 17:00 till 22:00 all through the week, Eskom introduced on Sunday.

“While there may be instances where load shedding might need to be implemented outside of these hours, as far as possible Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load shedding to the evening peak in order to limit the impact of the capacity shortages on the public,” the utility stated.

Eskom at the moment has 3 028MW of capability out on deliberate upkeep, whereas one other 14 992MW of capability is unavailable attributable to breakdowns.

Load shedding has been applied intermittently over the previous week and reached Stage 4 on Saturday.

Find your load shedding schedule here.

* An earlier model of this text acknowledged 05:00 as an alternative of 17:00. We remorse the error.