Stage 4 power cuts to continue until Sunday evening | Fin24
South Africans must courageous stage 4 energy outages this weekend.
South Africans are going through stage 4 energy cuts this weekend because of higher-than-expected demand and the lack of three producing models at two energy crops.
Stage 4 load shedding will happen between 13:00 and 22:00 on Saturday and between 08:00 and 22:00 on Sunday.
Eskom stated two producing models at Hendrina and one at Lethabo Power Station tripped on Saturday morning. Demand was additionally some 1 200MW increased than anticipated.
“At the current burn rate, diesel supplies would be depleted ahead of new stock arriving on Monday. This would result in higher stages of load shedding. The ship will be offloading through Tuesday. Eskom must therefore preserve the current diesel stocks,” the utility stated.
