Stage collapse at Spanish festival kills one and injures dozens

Part of a stage collapsed in robust winds at a music pageant in Spain on Saturday, killing one particular person and injuring dozens extra.

Emergency companies from the Valencia area rushed to the scene, after a “strong gust of wind” knocked off elements of the Medusa Festival stage construction at round 4 a.m. native time.

Some 40 folks had been taken to the hospital, together with three with severe accidents.

Organisers of the six-day dance occasion stated that they had ordered the live performance grounds cleared when the wind intensified.

“We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning,” organisers stated in an announcement on the pageant’s Facebook web page.

Valencia’s regional president, Ximo Puig, wrote on Twitter that he was “stunned” by the incident.

DJ Miguel Serna was acting on the principle stage when the incident occurred.

“It was a tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.

“The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it … it was a few moments of horror, I am still in shock.”

Images circulated on-line present robust winds sweeping by means of crowds of revellers on the outside pageant, the place French DJ David Guetta was as a result of play on Saturday.

Spain’s National climate company AEMET stated robust gusts of wind in the course of the evening reached 82 kilometres per hour at Alicante airport within the Valencia area.

Other infrastructure on the five-stage pageant was additionally battered by the fierce winds, which organisers stated had been “extraordinary”.

“At around four in the morning unexpected and violent strong winds destroyed certain areas of the festival, forcing management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of attendees, workers and artists,” they stated.

The pageant was suspended in the interim, based on organisers.