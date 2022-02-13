Stage set for McGowan v Palmer defamation case showdown
NSW Federal Court decide Michael Lee has ordered Mr McGowan and Mr Quigley to attend the listening to in individual.
This would have been high-quality had WA proceeded with its plan to open its borders on February 5, however late final month the federal government deserted that transfer, that means NSW remained a “high risk” state and the politicians would have needed to quarantine for 2 weeks upon their return to WA.
Mr McGowan is initially from NSW and can have the chance to see relations whereas within the east.
WA’s laborious border was softened barely on February 5, which broadened the compassionate grounds to permit relations to journey into the state.
Lawyers for the state authorities unsuccessfully argued for Mr McGowan and Mr Quigley to have the ability to give their proof through video hyperlink however did safe a postponement of the trial from January 31 to February 14.
In that point, Mr McGowan modified quarantine guidelines to require home travellers getting into WA to quarantine for just one week.
Justice Lee additionally agreed to postpone Mr McGowan and Mr Quigley’s proof to February 26 to permit them to attend the primary two weeks of Parliament, beginning this week.
Mr Palmer will open together with his defamation case on Monday and provides proof first.
After his case, anticipated to take 4 days, the court docket will adjourn for eight days earlier than the Premier and Mr Quigley are cross-examined by Mr Palmer’s legal professionals.
After a weekend of cross-examination, they’re anticipated to be on a airplane returning to Perth on February 28.
A spokeswoman for Mr McGowan mentioned on Friday that they meant to stick to their authorized obligations within the case.
A spokesman for Mr Palmer mentioned he could be attending the beginning of the trial as per Justice Lee’s directions.
