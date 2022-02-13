Stage set for McGowan v Palmer defamation case showdown

NSW Federal Court decide Michael Lee has ordered Mr McGowan and Mr Quigley to attend the listening to in individual.

This would have been high-quality had WA proceeded with its plan to open its borders on February 5, however late final month the federal government deserted that transfer, that means NSW remained a “high risk” state and the politicians would have needed to quarantine for 2 weeks upon their return to WA.

Mr McGowan is initially from NSW and can have the chance to see relations whereas within the east.

WA’s laborious border was softened barely on February 5, which broadened the compassionate grounds to permit relations to journey into the state.

Lawyers for the state authorities unsuccessfully argued for Mr McGowan and Mr Quigley to have the ability to give their proof through video hyperlink however did safe a postponement of the trial from January 31 to February 14.