Staggering sick leave surge revealed

New figures have revealed the unimaginable toll of the Omicron wave on the hours Australians labored in January.

A staggering surge in sick go away and absences lowering complete time labored by 159 million hours over January, however didn’t translate to a drop in general unemployment.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday introduced the nation’s jobless price remained regular at a 13-year-low 4.2 per cent in the course of the first month of the 12 months, consistent with market expectations.

There was, nevertheless, a close to 9 per cent fall in hours labored in January as extra individuals than regular took annual go away and sick go away, exacerbating the provision chain points brought on by a surging Omicron wave.

ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis mentioned nationally, and in New South Wales and Victoria, the quantity of people that labored diminished hours as a result of they have been sick was round 3 times the pre-pandemic common for January.

“In other states and territories, it was twice as many people. Western Australia was the only jurisdiction with a usual low number of people working reduced hours in January because they were sick,” Mr Jarvis mentioned.

The variety of individuals working no hours in any respect in every week as a result of they have been sick was notably excessive at greater than 4 instances the pre-pandemic common.

At the height of absences, Mr Jarvis mentioned 3.4 per cent of Australia’s employed inhabitants have been off work.

“January is the middle of summer and usually only around 90,000 to 100,000 people in Australia are away from work sick for an entire week. In January 2022 it was around 450,000 people,” Mr Jarvis mentioned.

Callam Pickering, APAC economist at jobs website Indeed.com, mentioned the labour market appeared to have held up fairly nicely throughout January regardless of the unfold of the virus.

“With employment continuing to rise the omicron variant is unlikely to leave a lasting impact,” Mr Pickering mentioned.

“More broadly, we start 2022 with the tightest labour market Australia has experienced since the global financial crisis began in 2008. It has created a headache for recruiters across the country but should prove beneficial to jobseekers.”

The variety of jobs added to the financial system softened from a further 64,800 roles in December to simply 12,900 in January, with a complete 13.3 million individuals now employed.

Full-time employment took successful in the course of the month – with 17,000 jobs disappearing – though part-time employment elevated by 30,000.

This pushed the underemployment price up by 0.1 factors to six.7 per cent.

The ASX 200 ticked increased after the discharge of Thursday’s knowledge whereas the Aussie greenback is hovering round 72 US cents.

Mr Pickering mentioned forward-looking measures, equivalent to job vacancies and job commercials, prompt that the labour market is simply going to tighten additional.

He tipped the jobless price to fall under 4 per cent by mid-2022.

The knowledge can also be not prone to have hastened the Reserve Bank’s want to hike charges fro a file low 0.1 per cent, given the continued uncertainty of the pandemic.

“Tightening is certainly possible this year, with August the most likely starting point, but the Reserve Bank would like to see stronger wage growth before they pull the trigger,” Mr Pickering mentioned.