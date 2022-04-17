Stalwarts shine as shaky Blitzboks stay unbeaten in Vancouver to book Cup QF against Samoa | Sport

Zain Davids was the Blitzboks’ hero in opposition to Australia. (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)

Two of the Blitzboks’ unsung heroes impressed a stirring comeback in opposition to the Australians as Neil Powell’s troops ended the group stage of the Vancouver Sevens unbeaten on Sunday morning.

Zain Davids and JC Pretorius each scored tries within the remaining minutes, permitting the South Africans to get well from 10-19 deficit to sneak a 22-19 win.

Much like the remainder of their day, it was a shaky displaying from the Blitzboks, who struggled to close out their opponents when it appeared as if the time was ripe to take action.

Ronald Brown had opened the scoring within the first minute, just for the South Africans to concede virtually instantly after when Ben Marr touched down.

Typically decided, Brown was over the whitewash once more earlier than he and his team-mates misplaced their grip on the match.

Matthew Gonzalez gave the Australians the half-time lead on the whistle for the break, a bonus cemented when Nick Malouf scored their third strive.

But, in a three-minute interval that Powell will hope galvanises his prices for the play-offs, the Blitzboks showcased their acquainted metal as Pretorius commenced the fightback.

Davids then sealed the cope with a strive of uncooked energy, feasting on a cut-out ball after which dismissing three defenders.

READ | Blitzboks start Vancouver Sevens on high note with hard-fought win over Spain

Earlier, the Blitzboks required a strive from Selvyn Davids on the dying to maintain a bustling Canada at bay.

Pretorius and Brown had given them a 14-0 lead at half-time, however Cooper Coats and David Richard monopolised the scoring within the second half earlier than the South African scraped by.

They had began their day with a 31-12 win over Spain, Shakes Soyizwapi managing a brace.

The Blitzboks’ Cup quarter-final in opposition to Samoa kicks-off at 20:02.