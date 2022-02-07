Stand-off between Cele, Sitole could lead to constitutional changes in appointment of top cop | News24

A panel of consultants advisable constitutional adjustments to the appointment of a nationwide police commissioner.

There is a strained relationship between Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole.

The panel discovered the “opaqueness” of Cele and Sitole’s relationship might have led to a communications breakdown earlier than and in the course of the July unrest.

The stand-off between Police Minister Bheki Cele and nationwide police commissioner Khehla Sitole could result in constitutional adjustments to how the nation’s prime cop is appointed.

A panel of consultants appointed to probe the explanations behind the July 2021 unrest advisable to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the appointment process of the nationwide police commissioner, as set out within the Constitution, could should be modified.

READ | July unrest: KZN police commissioner didn’t want to work with army, Mapisa-Nqakula

In December, Cele laid the blame for the police’s failure to anticipate and cope with the July unrest squarely on the door of Sitole.

In their evaluation, the panel, led by Professor Sandy Africa, discovered the “opaqueness” of Cele and Sitole’s relationship could have led to an obvious breakdown of communication earlier than and in the course of the July unrest.

On Monday, Ramaphosa authorised the discharge of the panel’s report.

The report learn: “The appointment procedure of the national police commissioner, as set out in the Constitution, may need to be changed. The attempts in legislation to try and delineate the powers of the police minister from those of the commissioner, while commendable, have introduced some confusion over the years.

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

“We had been knowledgeable that whether or not the connection between a minister and a commissioner works depends upon the people occupying the posts. This is clearly untenable and, if it requires nearer scrutiny of the method resulting in the appointment of the nationwide commissioner, this could obtain pressing consideration.”

According to the panel, it doesn’t “seem altogether clear” the connection in legislation between the nationwide police commissioner and the police minister.

People carry items as they loot and vandalise the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg. AFP Phill Magakoe / AFP

The panel discovered that the unrest took the police, who had been inadequately ready, without warning. It left them flatfooted – and, with “crowd control equipment” working dry, they may not adapt their techniques.

It discovered there had been a failure of the related state establishments to conduct well timed danger assessments, regardless of the fixed assaults on the authority of the state by some people and organisations.

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest – but executive also to blame, report finds

Another damning discovering was that there was a big intelligence failure to anticipate, forestall or disrupt the deliberate and orchestrated violence.

The panel discovered the traces between the manager authorities and the safety providers appeared blurred.

Furthermore, the panel stated the variations in opinion between Cele and Sitole about whether or not the police did sufficient to stop the violence indicated there was no settlement on the capability of police “at the very top”.

An aged lady screams as she is arrested by a police member following looting and vandalism on the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg. AFP Phill Magakoe / AFP

“This is a matter of great concern. For the minister to come out publicly saying [the] SAPS could and should have prevented this violence has major consequences, in particular, because people died, others were injured, and properties were destroyed. That statement alone can expose the state to major claims.

“On the opposite hand, the nationwide commissioner of police can not simply throw his arms within the air and state that the police had been overwhelmed. There will probably be situations sooner or later the place giant numbers of individuals come out to protest,” the report read.

Cele’s broken relationship with Sitole was detailed in a stinging 26-page affidavit prepared for the SA Human Rights Commission’s hearing into the July unrest.

PRESIDENT RELEASES REPORT OF EXPERT PANEL ON JULY 2021 UNREST President @CyrilRamaphosa has authorised the release to the public of the report of the expert panel appointed in August 2021 to review government’s response to the July 2021 unrest. — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) February 7, 2022

Cele had accused Sitole of incompetence and denounced his (Sitole’s) entire management and the Crime Intelligence division for failing to gather intelligence, and to provide him with a threat and risk assessment.

Sitole’s woes stretch back to January 2021 when North Gauteng High Court Judge Norman Davis found he and his lieutenants flouted their duty as police officers by waylaying corruption investigations.

He found Sitole – alongside deputy national police commissioners Francinah Vuma and Leonard Tsumane – had breached his statutory duty in terms of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Act.

Davis ruled the three had effectively blocked a string of corruption investigations that were spearheaded by the police watchdog.

READ | Still no indication whether top cop Khehla Sitole will be suspended – Bheki Cele

Among the investigations was a probe into an aborted attempt by the police to splurge R45 million on a spying device – known as a “grabber” – at a staggeringly inflated price, on the eve of the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec elective conference.

IPID investigators alleged the purchase was merely a cover to launder money, so as to buy off voting delegates and swing the outcome in favour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

For three years, Sitole, Vuma and Tsumane refused to hand IPID the documentation relating to the grabber procurement.

Ramaphosa had also signalled an intention to suspend Sitole, while a board of inquiry probed his fitness to hold office.

Never miss a story. Choose from our vary of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.