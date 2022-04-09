Stand Up for Ukraine event raises more than ten billion euros

An worldwide fundraising drive has generated €10.1 billion in pledges to help Ukraine, and particularly refugees, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced on Saturday in Warsaw.

The occasion, known as ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ raised €9.1 billion whereas the Commission and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development EBRD is including one other billion euros for a complete of €10.1 billion.

Convened collectively by von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the occasion was supposed to immediate political leaders and international celebrities to supply funding and different donations for the individuals of Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda joined the occasion whereas Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trudeau joined remotely.

“I was yesterday in Kyiv and I visited Bucha. And there are no words for the horror I’ve seen in Bucha, the ugly face of Putin’s army terrorizing people. And I have so much admiration for our brave Ukrainian friends fighting against this. They are fighting our war,” von der Leyen stated in an deal with.

Saturday’s pledging occasion was held in Warsaw as a result of greater than 2.5 million of the 4.4 million individuals who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion started entered Poland. Many have stayed although some have moved on to different international locations.

A bunch of worldwide celebrities confirmed their help for the European Union’s fundraising occasion for Ukraine on Saturday in a promotional video.

Numerous actors and singers like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bastile, and speak present host Oprah Winfrey made an look within the video, which was broadcast to the viewers after addresses by world leaders.

A Global Citizen-organized social media rally on Friday urged governments, establishments, companies and people to assist fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and different areas of the world. Celebrities are being requested to make use of their social media accounts to publicize the hassle, utilizing the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

Springsteen posted a video on social media Friday to indicate his help: “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” he stated. “Everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.” Barbra Streisand tweeted a hyperlink to Global Citizen and wrote: “I supported and hope you will too.”