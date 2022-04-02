Standard & Poor’s Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Sovereign Credit Rating, Outlook Stable

The worldwide score company Standard & Poor’s (S&P) affirmed Kazakhstan’s sovereign credit standing at BBB-/A-3 and maintained a steady outlook on Apr. 1, 2022, regardless of the geopolitical turbulence.

The Central Asian nation’s score is conditioned by the robust authorities and exterior stability sheets, together with elevated oil and gold costs to assist mitigate exterior shocks to the nation’s financial system, in accordance with S&P research.

After joint discussions with the Kazakh Government, the Agency decided that the results of financial sanctions in opposition to Russia are surmountable for Kazakhstan’s financial system, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov’s press service reported.

It was discovered that the discount in capability on the loading terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is short-term and isn’t anticipated to result in vital interruptions in Kazakhstan’s export oil provides.

However, S&P analysts anticipate an actual GDP progress of two per cent in Kazakhstan this 12 months down from the earlier expectation of three.6 per cent, as exports decline and financial exercise slows, weighed down by the estimated 6.2 per cent contraction in Russia, certainly one of Kazakhstan’s key non-oil buying and selling companions.

The authorities’s fiscal place will probably be considerably extra constrained in 2022. Kazakhstan is dealing with dangers of elevated dollarization of the financial system as a result of instability within the tenge (KZT) market.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) moved rapidly to keep up the steadiness of the KZT by rising its base fee by 325 foundation factors (bps), to 13.5 per cent on Feb. 24. The Kazakh authorities and the NBK introduced a tenge deposit safety scheme to keep up the attractiveness of tenge deposits, which ought to assist to maintain greenback deposit charges steady.

The subsequent scheduled publication on the sovereign scores on Kazakhstan will probably be on Sept. 2, 2022.

