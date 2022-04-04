Standard & Poor’s reaffirms sovereign credit rating of Kazakhstan

The worldwide ranking company Standard & Poor’s confirmed on April 2 the sovereign credit standing of Kazakhstan at BBB-/A-3, with a secure outlook.

According to S&P, the important thing components supporting the ranking of Kazakhstan are the sturdy fiscal and exterior balances of the nation’s economic system.

At the identical time, the presence of liquid exterior belongings considerably helps the fiscal stability of Kazakhstan, the workplace of the Kazakh prime minister mentioned. After joint discussions with Kazakhstan’s authorities, the Agency decided that the implications of financial sanctions in opposition to Russia are surmountable for the economic system of the nation.

At the identical time, it was discovered that the discount in capability on the loading terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is non permanent and won’t result in important interruptions in Kazakhstan’s export oil provides.

Overall, S&P notes that the nation’s strong authorities and exterior steadiness sheets, together with rising oil and gold costs, can be ample to cushion exterior shocks. According to S&P, Kazakhstan’s economic system is projected to develop at 2% in 2022.