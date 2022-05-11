Standing with Ukraine: Commission announces new aid worth €200 million for displaced people

The Commission is asserting a brand new assist package deal of €200 million to help displaced individuals in Ukraine, within the context of the International Donor’s Conference convened collectively by Poland and Sweden.

President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “Today we came together with a clear purpose: to support the brave people of Ukraine, who fight the aggressor and stand up for their freedom. We are now in the 10th week of Russia’s brutal invasion. 10 weeks during which the European Union stood firmly by Ukraine. Today, the European Union answered the call, once more, to support Ukraine. On behalf of the European Commission, I pledged €200 million for Ukraine. And last month, a pledging event raised €9.1 billion for Ukrainians inside and outside Ukraine. We know that more will be needed. And we will continue to stand up for Ukraine.”

Background

Close to eight million individuals, two-third of whom are kids, have been internally displaced for the reason that starting of Putin’s struggle in Ukraine. More than 5.3 million have left Ukraine to hunt shelter within the EU and neighbouring international locations.

The European Union has been supporting the Ukrainian individuals from the very starting of Russia’s brutal invasion.

We are mobilizing the EU’s financial energy, with sequence of sanctions designed to empty the assets utilized by Putin to finance his struggle.

On the opposite hand, we’ve already channelled round €4bn in macro-financial help, humanitarian assist and help to member states welcoming refugees from Ukraine.

Last month, the European Commission convened with Canada a world pledging occasion, which raised €9.1bn in help for individuals fleeing the bombs inside and out of doors Ukraine.

Now, the European Commission stands prepared to assist rebuild the nation after the struggle. Yesterday, President von der Leyen proposed to start out engaged on an bold restoration package deal. It ought to convey the large funding wanted to rebuild, implement reforms and make Ukraine a gorgeous place for investments

