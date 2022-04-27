Standoff with Lebanon banks could derail IMF deal, minister says

Lebanon’s efforts to safe $3 billion in International Monetary Fund help to assist it deal with its monetary disaster might be derailed by divisions over cope with large monetary sector losses, the financial system minister informed Reuters on Wednesday.

The Association of the Banks of Lebanon (ABL) stated on the weekend that it rejected the newest draft of the federal government’s restoration plan, which foresees a bail-in of some deposits, haircuts to others, and asks financial institution shareholders to inject new capital.

“We won’t be able to secure a full IMF deal without the banking restructuring. It’s a major piece of the prior actions” that the IMF needs Lebanon to take earlier than agreeing to a full help deal, stated financial system minister Amin Salam.

“You need the government, the central bank and the banking sector to be on the same page. You can’t do it if they’re not all on one page,” added Salam, who can also be a member of Lebanon’s negotiating staff with the IMF.

The ABL referred to as the plan “disastrous,” nonetheless, and stated it will depart banks and depositors shouldering the “major portion” of what the federal government says is $72 billion in losses.

The ABL’s approval isn’t required for the federal government to start implementing a plan – however consultants say help from the banking sector may contribute to discovering a method out of the disaster.

Banks have stated that the state ought to foot the invoice for the losses, together with by privatizing public belongings.

Lebanon reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF earlier this month that listed numerous so-called prior actions that the fund stated should be carried out earlier than it may attain a full cope with the nation.

These embody approval of a reformed banking secrecy legislation and the “initiation of an externally assisted bank-by-bank evaluation for the 14 largest banks.”

Lebanon’s banks have been main lenders to the federal government for many years, serving to to finance a wasteful and corrupt state that tipped into monetary meltdown in 2019.

The collapse has resulted in depositors being shut out of their financial savings because the native forex misplaced greater than 90 % of its worth.

